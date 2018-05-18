Early Voting Ongoing In Bradley County

As of late Thursday afternoon, 129 voters have cast their ballots during early voting in Bradley County. Voters are reminded that they can vote Friday from 8:00 A.M. till 6:00 P.M., Saturday from 10:00 A.M. till 4:00 P.M. and Monday from 8:00 A.M. till 5:00 P.M. All early voting is in the County Clerks Office in the Courthouse.
Election day is Tuesday, May 22nd at the regular voting locations. If you have any question as to where to vote, call the County Clerk's Office at 226-3464. Both the Democratic and Republican primaries will be conducted and non-partisan judicial races will be everyone's ballot. Each voter may choose to vote in the primary of their choice and will be able to vote on all judicial races. A voter may choose only to vote in the non-partisan races. Voters cannot vote in both primaries.
Voting is a right and a privilege and all registered voters should exercise their right to cast a ballot.
The General Election will be in November when all party nominees and independents will be on the same ballot for election to office.
