Early Voting Underway

Early voting is underway in Bradley County and the State of Arkansas. To early vote in Bradley County go to the County Clerks Office in the Courthouse.
Early voting hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Saturdays from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Early voting runs through Monday May 21st. Regular election day is May 22nd. On the 22nd, voters are to vote at their voting place.
