Farm Bureau Awards Scholarships

Alaina Glover, Reid McKinney, and Anna Katherine Wardlaw
Bradley County Farm Bureau has awarded scholarships to two deserving Bradley County Students.

Alaina Glover, a graduating senior at Warren High School was awarded a scholarship and plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello.  She will major in Pre-Med, with a double major in Biology and Bio-Chemistry.  Alaina is the daughter of Terry and Tracy Glover.

Anna Katherine Wardlaw, known as "A Kay," is a graduating senior at Hermitage High School and was awarded a scholarship.  She plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello and will major in nursing.  A Kay is the daughter of Mitch Wardlaw and Neci Meeks.

Farm Bureau is a strong supporter of youth and education in Arkansas.
  
