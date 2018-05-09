Farm Bureau Awards Scholarships

|Alaina Glover, Reid McKinney, and Anna Katherine Wardlaw
Alaina Glover, a graduating senior at Warren High School was awarded a scholarship and plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She will major in Pre-Med, with a double major in Biology and Bio-Chemistry. Alaina is the daughter of Terry and Tracy Glover.
Anna Katherine Wardlaw, known as "A Kay," is a graduating senior at Hermitage High School and was awarded a scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello and will major in nursing. A Kay is the daughter of Mitch Wardlaw and Neci Meeks.
Farm Bureau is a strong supporter of youth and education in Arkansas.
