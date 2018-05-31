Gardner Body & Glass Presents PTF Car Show

Gardner Body & Glass, LLC will be conducting the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Car Show Saturday, June 9th. The Show will be held in the City Park at the corner of Church and Martin Streets. Registration is $20.00 in advance and $25.00 the day of the show. Registration includes one lunch per vehicle.
Make check or money order payable to Micheal Gardner/Car Show and send to 607 E. Church, Warren, Arkansas 71671. For more information contact Micheal Gardner at 870-466-4402 or the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225.
Other information for registration should include:
Name
Address
City and Zip Code
Phone Number
Make of Car
Model
Year
Modified or Stock
Classes to include: pre-50s, 50s, 60s, 70s, Rat Rods, Stock and custom classes. Nothing newer than 1979.
