Governor's Scholastic Honors Day 2018

Hermitage High School Graduates Samantha Clanton and Kayla McDougald were recognized for their scholastic achievements on April 28, 2018, at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Samantha is her mother Kristi Clanton.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Kayla are her parents Danny and Lori McDougald.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Samantha is her mother Kristi Clanton.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Kayla are her parents Danny and Lori McDougald.
No comments:
Post a Comment