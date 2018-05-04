Group In Warren Working to Rescue Dogs

A group of young people are in Warren working to rescue dogs and help make repairs and upgrades to Warren Animal Shelter. The group works with great enthusiasm and provide a great service to the animals and the City of Warren. They come from all over the Untied States. This is the second trip the organization has made to Warren.
The picture and information is courtesy of Dr. Sue Martin, wife of Warren Mayor Bryan Martin. The Martins have a rescue dog named Odie.
Anyone desiring to adopt a dog should contact the K-9 Officer at the Warren Police Department at 226-3703.
