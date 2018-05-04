Hermitage High School Releases Commencement Information

Hermitage High School announces its commencement exercises for May 18, 2018, at 7:00 pm at Hermit Field. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be in the Hermitage Community Center. Leading the class with Highest Honors is Samantha Clanton, daughter of Kristi Clanton and Sam Clanton; Kayla McDougald, daughter of Danny and Lori McDougald; Guadalupe Martinez, daughter of Juan and Martha Martinez; and Anna-Katherine Wardlaw, daughter of Mitch Wardlaw and Neci Meeks. Samantha will attend Southern Arkansas University majoring in Agriculture Science Preveterinary. Kayla and Anna-Katherine will attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello majoring in PrePharmacy and Nursing respectively. Guadalupe will attend Michigan State University majoring in Business Management. Graduating with High Honors are Lakin Barber, daughter of Jon and Brandy Barber and Alondra Navarro, daughter of Araceli Navarro, and with Honors are Kenia Navarro, daughter of Araceli Navarro; Joana Ramos, daughter of Jorge and Magdalena Ramos; and Logen Williams, son of Neil and Linda Williams.
No comments:
Post a Comment