Hermitage School Board Hires Employees

After handling the routine monthly business such as approving minutes, approving the financial report and hearing several administrative reports, the Hermitage School Board took action on several specific items. The board meet May 10th.
School improvement plans were presented by Rosalynda Ellis and Mistie McGhee for the elementary and high schools respectively. The board also listened to a report from K-12 Culinary Connections regarding the Child Nutrition Program for the coming school year. The private company will purchase food and plan meal options for the students. The concept is to improve available menus and to purchase food more cost effective.
The board voted to purchase a 10-passenger Ford van at a price of $29,135.00. They also voted to buy four chromebooks.
Next the board members approved the Arkansas Department of Education accreditation report for the district. The district was determined in full compliance.
A motion was approved hiring Cade Wilkerson, Hunter Saunders and Thomas Johnson for summer labor.
After an executive session, the board reconvened and accepted the resignations of Trixie Lathan and Hope Wilson. They voted to hire the following:
*Katrina Black-Elementary Teacher
*Tiffany Curtis-Elementary Teacher
*Joe Don Greenwood-FFA Teacher and Sponsor
*Becky Greenwood-Part-time High School Teacher
*Lori McDougald-High School Teacher
*Julie Hollis-K-12 Library Media Specialist
The board then approved a program to honor the certified and classified employees of the year with a $500.00 award. They voted also to set the IT Director salary at $27.75 per hour.
In a final vote the board agreed to work with Adam Hill to provide assistance with crisis planning by contract.
