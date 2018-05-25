Hospital Concerned About Actions of the National Association

During the regular meeting of the Bradley Count Hospital Board, conducted May 24th, Administrator Steve Henson voice his concern to the board that recent actions by the American Hospital Association could lead to serious consequences for smaller acute care hospitals like Bradley County Medical Center. Not that action is just around the corner, but the fact that the national association of hospitals is supporting federal legislation that could in effect make smaller hospitals nothing more than emergency room facilities with some testing capabilities, is a major concern. The adoption of such legislation could seriously affect revenues and create problems for acute care in our rural areas. He asked the board to read the information he provided carefully and be prepared to communicate with the Arkansas Congressional delegation in the future.
In normal business, the board heard the monthly financial report from CFO Brandon Gorman. He reported an operating loss of $69,884.00 for the month but increases in out patient services and x-rays and surgeries. Mr. Gorman stated the sales tax account has $2.7 million available for use. He also discussed ways the hospital is seeking to lower expenses for purchases.
The board was informed that purchasing drugs has become more difficult and more costly. There is a shortage of drugs nationwide and the prices are going up.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Mark White, M.D., RAPA
*Jodi Barboza, M.D., RAPA
*Stephen Sturdivant, M.D., Pathology
*Scott Claycomb, M.D., Ophthalmology
*Michael Huber, M.D., Cardiology
*Debasis Das, M.D., Cardiology
*Edward Angtuaco, M.D., RAPA
*Mary Henderson, M.D., OB
*Kristen Harvey, APRN
Mr. Henson reported that the new APRN Clinic will open Tuesday, May 29th and will operate 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 A.M. to 12;00 noon on Fridays. This will be on a full time basis. Plans continue to be pursued to get an after hours clinic started.
Mr. Henson mentioned Halee Byrd, Rik Irvin, Kelly McCartney, Stephanie Pruitt and Jeff Whipple as employees who have been doing excellent work and making an extra effort to take care of patients. CNO Sarah Tucker gave the nurses report.
In normal business, the board heard the monthly financial report from CFO Brandon Gorman. He reported an operating loss of $69,884.00 for the month but increases in out patient services and x-rays and surgeries. Mr. Gorman stated the sales tax account has $2.7 million available for use. He also discussed ways the hospital is seeking to lower expenses for purchases.
The board was informed that purchasing drugs has become more difficult and more costly. There is a shortage of drugs nationwide and the prices are going up.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Mark White, M.D., RAPA
*Jodi Barboza, M.D., RAPA
*Stephen Sturdivant, M.D., Pathology
*Scott Claycomb, M.D., Ophthalmology
*Michael Huber, M.D., Cardiology
*Debasis Das, M.D., Cardiology
*Edward Angtuaco, M.D., RAPA
*Mary Henderson, M.D., OB
*Kristen Harvey, APRN
Mr. Henson reported that the new APRN Clinic will open Tuesday, May 29th and will operate 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 A.M. to 12;00 noon on Fridays. This will be on a full time basis. Plans continue to be pursued to get an after hours clinic started.
Mr. Henson mentioned Halee Byrd, Rik Irvin, Kelly McCartney, Stephanie Pruitt and Jeff Whipple as employees who have been doing excellent work and making an extra effort to take care of patients. CNO Sarah Tucker gave the nurses report.
No comments:
Post a Comment