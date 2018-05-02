Joel Tolefree Steps Down As President Of Chamber Of Commerce

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce announced today that Executive Director Joel Tolefree has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately. The executive board unanimously approved a team of experienced Chamber and festival volunteers to serve during the interim. The team will consist of Denisa Pennington, former Chamber Director and Pink Tomato Festival Chairman, Logan Adams, 2017 Valedictorian, last year’s Chamber and Festival staffer and McKenzie Selby, the 2018 WHS Valedictorian committed to community service. The Board will begin a search for Mr. Tolefree’s successor after the festival.
“The Board is thankful for Joel’s years of service and leadership,” said Tanya Johnson, Chamber Board President. “We understand and support his decision to step down and are grateful for the time and effort he dedicated to the Chamber and the community of Bradley County. We wish him the very best. I am confident that the team we have put together to oversee the important work of the Chamber will be able to carry us through during this extremely busy part of the year until a replacement can be found."
"A reception will be held in his honor at a later date."
