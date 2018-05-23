Lions Club Donates To "Make Warren Shine"

The Warren Lions Club voted to contribute $200.00 to "Make Warren Shine" during the club's business meeting conducted May 23rd at Simple Simons. Members felt it was important to help the volunteer organization in their efforts to clean up and improve the downtown Warren business district.
The group is working with the permission of and assistance from property owners to make repairs, paint and cleanup buildings in the downtown area. Great progress has been made and more is forthcoming.
Several new businesses are coming to Main Street in the near future and existing businesses are taking part as well. The City of Warren is working on sidewalks and other public right of way repairs and clean up. Volunteers are welcome and monetary contributions are appreciated.
