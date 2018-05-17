Lions Club Jamboree Welcomes "The Kinsmen"

The Warren Lions Club will be bringing "The Kinsmen" to their annual Musical Jamboree for the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The event will be held Wednesday, June 6th in the comfortable confines of the Warren Cultural Center. It will begin at 7:00 P.M. and will be free to the public. Those attending will have the opportunity to make a donation to benefit the Warren Lions Club and the community projects and sight preservation programs they support.
Local businesses and supporters will sponsor the concert. Put it on your calendar. It will be a great night for Gospel Music as the Pink Tomato Festival gets into full swing. Everyone is invited!
Local businesses and supporters will sponsor the concert. Put it on your calendar. It will be a great night for Gospel Music as the Pink Tomato Festival gets into full swing. Everyone is invited!
No comments:
Post a Comment