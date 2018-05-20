Lumberjack Soccer Club Crowned 4A State Champions, Mondragon Named MVP(Lots of Pictures)

|The 2018 4A State Champion Warren Lumberjacks
ALL PHOTOS ARE COPYRIGHT OF SALINERIVERCHRONICLE.COM
DO NOT USE WITHOUT GIVING SALINERIVERCHRONICLE.COM CREDIT
COMMERCIAL USE OF ALL PHOTOS WITHOUT PERMISSION IS PROHIBITED
I remember hearing for the first time in 2011 that WHS would field a soccer team the next spring in 2012. As those who are close to me know, I’m a bit of a soccer fan. I’ve watched my beloved English Premiere League team Arsenal for years, often times waking up at 5:00 a.m. to watch games due to the time difference. I knew what a beautiful game it was, and I knew how much it meant to a valued and growing segment of our population. I also held an opinion that Warren High School should be a leader and an innovator, and the step of founding a soccer team was most definitely innovative. Since that first Spring of watching former head Coach Rusty Densmore patch together a young squad that was yearning for leadership and take them into a first year elite eight finish, I’ve seen some wonderful play. From that infancy, it was impressive to see Warren’s program steadily grown. In 2017 the Jacks suddenly found themselves in their first state title appearance. It was a tough day, as we lost to a very solid Dardanelle team. It was however a learning experience for many of these young men.
The culmination point came this past weekend as the Jacks returned for their second in a row championship match. This season the orange and black were led by new head Coach Taylor Wood, who took over after Coach Densmore moved on to other endeavors outside of the School District. I played baseball with Coach Wood what seems like eons ago now, but I had a feeling the boys were in good hands. Taylor was always a calm and loose figure in the dugout of the baseball diamond. He wasn’t ever a guy that was easily rattled from what I recalled. He was a hard worker, smart, and confident. On top of that, he was just a good person. Basically, he had the makings of a pretty decent coach I thought. So it was no surprise when the team rallied around him.
Prior to Saturday’s match vs. Berryville in the 4A State Championship, the 2018 Lumberjack Soccer Club held a season record of 16-1-1. The Jacks had only tied with El Dorado early in the season, and their lone loss came at the hands of a very talented Hamburg squad by the score of 3-2 in a super tight ballgame in earlier this month. So things looked promising, but as always, I retained my cautious optimism when entering this sort of match.
Warren’s opponents, the Berryville Bobcats entered the ballgame with a 13-1-1 record, and looked eerily similar on the stat sheet to the Jacks.
During the opening ten minutes of the game it was clear that we were in for a battle. Berryville, equipped with some strength and pace in the midfield pressured Warren with a high line. An opening shot from Berryville near the bottom left corner was nicely punched away by Warren’s senior keeper Brandon Resendiz. Resendiz was tested several times early on and held strong. Had it not been for a couple of nice saves from the senior goal keeper in the opening ten minutes, who knows where the game might have gone. Credit to Warren’s defense who absorbed the early pressure from the Bobcats and kept the score at 0-0.
Crossing over the opening ten minute mark, Warren junior forward Javier Tinoco broke through on goal, but his shot was just over the top of crossbar. Moments later Mondragon was seen clear of the back four. His shot beat the Berryville keeper but went just wide left.
With the opening jitters a slight momentum from Berryville subsiding, Warren slowly gained a stronger hold on possession. Warren’s midfield picked up the pace of the quick moving game. Sophomore Jesus Tinoco(also Warren’s place kicker in football) became an imposing presence that the Bobcats had trouble dealing with, as did Joshua Merales.
|Javier Tinoco heads a shot beyond the Berryville keeper.
With around 27 minutes left in the first half, Javier Tinoco beat two defenders in the air and the keeper with a header, but the shot was just cleared off the line by a back tracking Berryville defense. Warren was asking questions.
Moments later Warren sophomore Bryan Angeles decided to get in on the bombardment of the Bobcat goal. He found some open space and had a go with a strong kick from what looked to be 35 or 40 yards out. His shot sailed just high.
Berryville responded with their own offensive push, taking several shots, with only one coming close, yet still going high over the head of Resendiz.
|Warren's Joshua Merales takes a shot from long distance.
With about 22 minutes remaining in the first half the Lumberjacks were awarded a corner kick. Mondragon whipped a nice ball in, but even though a Jack was able to head it beyond the goal keeper, another Bobcat defender cleared with the ball just 3 yards shy of the net.
Mondragon came close with just over 15 minutes to go before the break. He broke through after some terrific footwork and a lightning speed midfield to goal run, but his shot hit the side post. There was a creeping feeling that the winds just weren’t blowing our way so far, but the score remained 0-0.
|Saloman Garay rises high above Berryville's defense to win a header.
|Javier Tinoco tests the goal keeper.
Less than a minute later Javier Tinoco nearly earned Warren an opening goal. He beat three defenders with a spin move, but was denied one on one with by the Bobcat goal keeper, which brought us to the halftime break with the game still deadlocked at 0-0.
|Avery Rhoden taking a break during halftime.
In the second half Warren seemed more settled and poised. The midfield battle raged on, but the likes of Warren’s senior midfielder Santiago Garcia began to impose himself a bit more.
Defensively, Warren’s back four remained as sound as a brick wall, perhaps even more so than in the first half, which was already a terrific performance. Senior center back Avery Rhoden was a frustration throughout all of the second half for the Bobcats. They simply could not find a way past him or the rest of the Warren shield. Each and every attack was repelled with growing intensity. Warren’s wing backs shut down nearly every cross. Bryan Angeles continued to be a menace on the minds of the Bobcats. Senior defender Hector Torres was also in shutdown mode, giving absolutely no ground. The door was legitimately closed for Berryville’s offensive front.
The first real look at goal for Warren in the second half came from Mondragon, as he thumped forward a deep attempt that unfortunately went straight at the Berryville keeper.
|Santiago Garcia bolts down the left wing before curling a shot just high.
Santiago Garcio found open space down the left wing moments later, but his curling shot drifted too high. Part way through the second half Coach Wood made a couple of changes. He brought in freshman striker Cameron Kalak. In my opinion Kalak altered the dynamics of the match. He brought a pace and physicality that an already struggling Berryville defense had trouble coping with, especially when they were already having to keep an eye on either Tinoco, the speedy and intelligent Salomon Garay down the right wing, Garcia down the left, and of course Mondragon down the right. It looked to be too much for them, as space began to open up further.
|Senior Lumberjack striker Daniel Mondragon blasts home the opening goal.
The forceful and pace filled Warren attack paid off with 18 minutes remaining in the match, as Mondragon received a pass from Jesus Tinoco. Mondragon exploited a sliver of open space and hammered the shot from just outside of the penalty area into the top right corner, bulging the net. When the ball hit the back of the goal it was still rising. Warren suddenly led 1-0.
The opening goal by the Warren senior striker was a not only a game changer in that it gave the Jacks the lead, but it also provided some renewed intensity. The Jacks had a restored sense of urgency. They won every loose ball and tackle on the pitch.
|Daniel Mondragon drives in his second goal of the afternoon in Warren's 2-0 win over Berryville.
Berryville attempted to regain some control, but Warren was too much to handle. Minutes later Kalak fought off two defenders and clipped a shot that was goal bound, but tipped over the top by the keeper of Berryville. Warren’s Saloman Garay took the corner. His low kick was redirected back to him near the corner. With one touch he passed it to Mondragon who had made a short run about halfway into the penalty box. Mondragan cut back to the right, losing his defender and finding another sliver of space. He quickly dispatched a beautiful low finish that left the Berryville keeper standing still on his heels as he watch the ball dart into the lower left corner and roll to the top of the net. Warren led 2-0. Mondragon wheeled away in excitement celebrating with his teammates what was the security goal Warren so desperately wanted and needed.
|Mondragon celebrates after securing the second goal of the day.
The 16 minutes saw Warren’s midfield and back four play like a machine. Warren looked like a squad that had been in this game before. They looked like a team that had learned and matured. Their response to having a 2-0 lead was calm and cool. Everyone played their part, not making any mistakes. The defensive back four cleared everything away. What shots Berryville did take were mostly from distance and never stood a chance.
At the sound of the final whistle, the entire Lumberjack bench stormed the field in celebration, running as a group to the traveling fans that had made their way from Warren. It was a beautiful sight.
|Warren players celebrate with Mondragon after the second goal of the day for the senior striker.
The Fightin’ Warren Lumberjack Soccer Club was crowned the 2018 4A State Champions, winning the first in the programs short history, but sure to be continued storied future.
For Head Coach Taylor Wood it was his last game as the Warren Soccer head boys coach this past Saturday, as he and his family are moving soon. We wish them the best. He’s going out on a high!
It was the final career high school match for Warren’s national elite senior striker and MVP of the 2018 State Title game, Daniel Mondragon. Mondragon finished the season with 45 goals in just 19 games. He is the real deal. He’s got enough talent to play at an even higher level. From the games I was able to watch this season, it was a true joy just to get to watch that young man play.
|Mondragon was named the MVP of the 4A State Title match.
It was also the final game for a number of other Warren seniors that have had a superb season. The Jacks will be losing their outstanding keeper Brandon Resendiz to graduation.
Senior right winger Salomon Garay finished the season with 19 goals in 19 games. His presence alone will be missed.
There will be big shoes to fill in the defense as we say goodbye to senior center back Avery Rhoden who was a force to be reckoned with by every team the Jacks faced this season.
Other seniors on this team include Roosevelt Pena, Hector Torres, Froylan Macias, Santiago Garcia, Pablo Olvera, Alex Nunez, and Victor Barajas.
On the drive home from Fayetteville Saturday evening after the win, I couldn’t help but feel great about how far the Soccer program has come. Both the girls and the boys teams have made tremendous strides. Thinking back to those past teams of the last six years prior to this season and the advances they made in preparation for this moment.
I couldn’t help but think of the hard work of Coach Wood, as well as former Coach Rusty Densmore and Girls Coach and Boys Assistant Steven Quoss who sacrificed so much of their time with their families over the last seven years to in the end bring home a State Championship to this community. I don’t think enough praise and credit can be given to all three of those men. They represent the values of Warren Lumberjack Athletics. Hard work, sacrifice, and character are at the center of everything we stand for as Lumberjacks.
Saturday was momentous to say the least, but the real story of what these Jacks have accomplished was evident to me on Friday as I sat eating breakfast at Molly’s Diner in Warren. People at several tables were talking about the game that was set to take place the next day. A generation of people who have never known or watched soccer in their life were saying, “how about those Jacks.” Yes, it’s real. This community is proud of what you have done on our behalf.
So to the 2018 4A State Champion Warren Lumberjack Soccer Club, we say congratulations. #giveemtheaxejacks
Please note: We will be uploading every single picture our photographer took on facebook later this week. Please check back for that Monday or Tuesday as it will take some time to upload them all. In the meantime, here are a select few:
|Saloman Garay lofts a cross into the box.
|Javier Tinoco dribbles past a defender.
|Froylan Macias takes possession out wide.
|Jesus Tinoco celebrating with his fellow teamates after the win.
No comments:
Post a Comment