Keep Bradley County Beautiful Successful

The project was a part of "Keep Arkansas Beautiful." Within the Warren City limits, some 65 volunteers worked to pick up trash and beautify intersections. Dr. Sue Martin, wife of Mayor Bryan Martin, coordinated the activities within the city limits. Those who took part were feed hamburgers on the court square.
Members of the Warren Fire Department spent part of the day cleaning up around and painting fire hydrants. Monday evening the department washed downtown streets in preparation for the Pink Tomato Festival.
Judge McKinney and Mayor Martin expressed their thanks to every person who took part and helped.
