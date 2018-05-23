Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Keep Bradley County Beautiful Successful


The countywide effort to clean up Bradley County that was conducted Saturday, May 19th has been
called a complete success.  According to County Judge Klay McKinney, around 50 loads of trash and debris was hauled to the landfill Saturday and three 40 yard dumpsters and one 20 yard dumpster were filled.  Around 125 volunteers worked to clean up public roadways and sites.  According to the Judge, somewhere around 20 miles of county roads was cleaned up.

The project was a part of "Keep Arkansas Beautiful."  Within the Warren City limits, some 65 volunteers worked to pick up trash and beautify intersections.  Dr. Sue Martin, wife of Mayor Bryan Martin, coordinated the activities within the city limits.  Those who took part were feed hamburgers on the court square.

Members of the Warren Fire Department spent part of the day cleaning up around and painting fire hydrants.  Monday evening the department washed downtown streets in preparation for the Pink Tomato Festival.

Judge McKinney and Mayor Martin expressed their thanks to every person who took part and helped.



at 9:19 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)