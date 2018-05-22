"Make Warren Shine" Getting Work Done

Several new businesses are opening on Main Street and hopefully, more are to come. Exisiting businesses are taking part as well. It is a community effort to make downtown look better and function as a strong economic development tool for the city. All volunteers are just that, volunteers. They are donating their time and money to get the work done. Others are helping with donations and business owners are spending money on the area.
It should be noted that "Make Warren Shine" is doing things the municipal government cannot do. They are working on private properties. All city tax dollars must be spent only on public right of ways, such as sidewalks, street lights, etc. The many volunteers are to be commended and thanked for their hard work and dedicated effort to improving downtown Warren.
If you wish to help or contribute financially, contact Leah St John or any member of "Make Warren Shine." Everyone is encouraged to get involved. The work is paying off and will benefit the community of Warren and Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment