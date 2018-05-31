Mayor Martin Announces Plans To Retire

Mayor Martin stated that when he was elected in a special election in 2005, he had planned to try to serve four terms. This will complete his fourth term giving him 14 years in the office of Mayor. He went on to say it was the best job he has ever had and thought about continuing but feels it is the right time to finish up and spend time with his wife, Dr. Sue Martin and his two grown children and his five grandchildren. He said he plans to continue to live in Warren and be active in the community.
According to the Mayor the announcement is bittersweet, due to his enjoyment of the job and his love for his hometown. He went on to say he is proud of the numerous accomplishments of his administration in cooperation with the city council members who have served during his tenure. He stated he believes the city will be left in a strong and solid financial condition when he completes his term.
The Mayor talked about a number of things he is proud of including the many grants secured for things like the airport, railroad depot, city park and shooting range. He talked about his promise to expand water and some sewer around the bypass of Warren to assist in future growth. That promise has been fulfilled.
Mayor Martin said that he came to office committed to seeing all the citizens of Warren have a voice in city government and to expand opportunities for African Americans and other minorities on boards, commissions, city staff and the city council.
The Mayor finished by indicating he plans to keep working till his last day in office and continue to be for the betterment of Warren.
