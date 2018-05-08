Mayor Says, City Paid For Cleanup

According to Warren Mayor Bryan Martin, the City of Warren has been paid $12,700.00, the amount the city spent in having the Zion AME Zion Church building razed and cleaned up on N. Myrtle Street. The building had been in a deteriorating condition for some time and became dangerous. City officials consulted with the owner and ultimately acted to clean up the site as an emergency case, based upon the condition of the building.
After having the property removed and the lot cleaned up, the city billed the owner and has been promptly paid. Mayor Martin indicated the city appreciates the swift action by the church.
Prior to tearing down the building, the cornerstone of the church was cut out and saved for historical purposes.
