Members of the Bradley County Genealogy Society meet Sunday afternoon, May 20th for their monthly meeting. Rusty Rowell was in charge of the program. He had County Judge Klay McKinney and former County Judge Lavern Rice present to talk about the duties of being a county judge and the more difficult aspects of the job. Mr. Rowell opened the program by mentioning several former judges and then turned the program over to Judge McKinney.
Judge McKinney went into some detail of the functions of the Judge's Office and the various operations of county government that the judge oversees and manages. He talked about the road department, the courthouse operations, the solid waste system, the judicial system and the struggle financially to do everything that is needed. He discussed the difference in the Quorum Court as the legislative body of the county and the County Court, which is the Judge's Office and the area the Judge has jurisdiction over, such as closing roads.
Former Judge Rice talked about his experiences as Judge and the fact that every judge has to do the best he or she can.
