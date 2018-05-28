A good crowd of around 80 people gathered on the Courthouse Lawn in downtown Warren, Monday, May 28th to commemorate Memorial Day, 2018. A welcome was given by Harry Lee McCaskill, Chairman of the Bradley County Veterans. Chaplain Floyd Brown gave the innovation and R. DeWayne Banks sang the National Anthem. The audience cited the Pledge of Allegiance and Mr. Banks sang "My Country Tis of Thee." Memorial Day remarks were given by Carol Nichols, Regent CPT Robert Abernethy Chapter (DAR) Daughters of American Revolution. The audience sang "God Bless America."
A wreath was laid at the Veterans Memorial by Harry Lee McCaskill and Billy Burton, Commander of the American Legion Martin-Tate Post 82. TAPS was then played in honor of all who have fallen in defense of America.
A contribution in the amount of $2942.42 was awarded to the Bradley County Veterans Museum by the DAR.
