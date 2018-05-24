Memorial Day Service Planned

Memorial Day services are scheduled for Monday, May 28th in Warren. The program, in honor of all who have sacrificed for America, is set to begin at 11:00 A.M. on the court square. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a lawn chair. The program should last less than one hour.
In case of rain, the service will be moved to the Veterans Museum on Main Street just north of the courthouse. It is the time to show our appreciation for and love for all who have given to America in personal service to protect our freedom.
