Monday, May 28, 2018

Memorial Day Service to be Held This Morning


A Memorial Day Service will be held at the court square at 11:00 a.m.  It will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony.  Everyone is invited to attend.  In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Bradley County Veterans Musuem.
at 6:58 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)