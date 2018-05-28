News
Monday, May 28, 2018
Memorial Day Service to be Held This Morning
A Memorial Day Service will be held at the court square at 11:00 a.m. It will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony. Everyone is invited to attend. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Bradley County Veterans Musuem.
at
6:58 AM
