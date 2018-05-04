Mew Edinburg Plants Memorial Tree

Through a partnership of the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee and the Arkansas Forestry Commission, the town of New Edinburg has received and planted a World War I memorial tree commemorating the 71,862 Arkansans who served during the Great War, including the 2,183 who died while in service.
This World War I memorial tree will be dedicated and soil from the Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France will be placed around the tree on Saturday, May 19, at 4:30 at the New Edinburg Community Center, 6590 Hwy 8, New Edinburg, AR. Following the dedication of the tree, concessions will be available for purchase and at 5:30 an outdoor concert will be provided by Gene Rainey and the Country 1-4-5 Band.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor activities. For additional information please contact Roger McClellan.
