Middle School Art Students Prepare for Warren & Bradley County Beautiful

Pictured are Warren Middle School Students from the Art Department, painting trash barrels to be used during the Saturday, May 19th, "Keeping Warren and Bradley County Beautiful" litter pick-up day. After being used on the 19th, the barrels will be used in the city for regular litter disposal. Pictured are Hannah Herron, Anna Herron, Viveanna Herron and Elane White. Taking part but not pictured are Chandler Byrd, Olivia Brown, Brooklyn Adams and Brantley Harris.
A Warren School District contest will be held between all schools to determine a winner in the school category. At noon on Saturday, May 19th, a hamburger celebration will be held on the court square for registered participants. Prizes will be given.
For more information contact the county Judges office for Dr. Sue Martin.
