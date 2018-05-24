OEP Recognizes Warren

Warren has been recognized by the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as having a school where students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire! The OEP creates an annual report entitled the Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, and this year we are recognizing schools with high student growth. We think growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that your school is having on students.
In our Elementary Level report released today, the following school received awards:
Eastside New Vision Charter:
High Overall Growth: Elementary Level (Southeast Region)
High Math Growth: Elementary Level (Southeast Region)
These growth scores reflect how much students at the school improved from 2016 compared to how much they were expected to grow considering prior achievement. Awards are based on Overall growth, as well as for growth in Math and English Language Arts separately.
