Pink Tomato 5K Run/Walk

The 5K Walk and 5K Run will start on Cedar Street, west of First State Bank at 7:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 6:15 a.m. in First State Bank parking lot. Registration fee is $25.00 per person through June 8th and $30.00 per person on Race day. Each runner will receive t-shirt while supplies last so sign up early!
Awards will be given for overall male and female Walk winners and for overall male and female Run winner. Medals (1st, 2nd, 3rd) will be given for winning Walkers and Runners in the following age groups: (0-12), (13-19), (20-29), (30-39), (40-49), (50-59) and (60+). All children 12 and under will receive a medal for finishing the race.
There will be a prize for a runner/walker drawn at mile 1 and also one for a runner/walker at mile 2 to be announced at the award ceremony. Also, there will be food and drinks along
Entry forms may be picked up at Union Bank, Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or you may sign up online at: www.runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/PinkTomato5K
For more information, you may call Randy Rawls (chairman) at 226-2035 or the Bradley County Chamber at 870-226-5225.
