Pink Tomato Festival Quilt Show Raffle Set For June 9

The Pink Tomato Festival quilt show sponsored annually by the Bradley Block Builders quilt club will feature the above Pink Tomato Quilt. The quilt, pieced and quilted by the quilt club members, will be given away on Saturday, June 9, to the lucky holder of the winning raffle ticket. Tickets are two dollars each or three for five dollars and may be purchased from any quilt club member, from Sue at 870 820-2679, or Patsy at 870 226-3060, and will be available during the quilt show. The quilt show is again being held in the Bradley County Search and Rescue Building on Cedar Street across from El Ranchito Restaurant.
The Bradley Block Builders donate their time, quilted items, and funds to food banks, soup kitchens, shelters and individuals in need in our area. Proceeds of the ticket sales support the quilters’ endeavors. The Bradley Block Builders club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service.
The Bradley Block Builders donate their time, quilted items, and funds to food banks, soup kitchens, shelters and individuals in need in our area. Proceeds of the ticket sales support the quilters’ endeavors. The Bradley Block Builders club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service.
No comments:
Post a Comment