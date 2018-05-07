Police Searching For Two Stolen Vehicles

Warren Police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from SouthArk on South Rock Street. The vehicles were stolen Friday, May 4th between 8:00 to 8:30 P.M.
One vehicle is a gray Honda Accord and the other a maroon Jeep Patriot. Any one with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. If you were in the area of South Rock Street on the 4th, any where near the 8:00 P.M. time, please report any thing you might have noticed. Your help will be appreciated.
