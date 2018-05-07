Monday, May 7, 2018

Police Searching For Two Stolen Vehicles

Warren Police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from SouthArk on South Rock Street.  The vehicles were stolen Friday, May 4th between 8:00 to 8:30 P.M. 

One vehicle is a gray Honda Accord and the other a maroon Jeep Patriot.  Any one with information is urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703.  If you were in the area of South Rock Street on the 4th, any where near the 8:00 P.M. time, please report any thing you might have noticed.  Your help will be appreciated. 
