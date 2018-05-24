Poultry Plant Progressing-to Employee 115

Mr. White explained more details of how the business will work, who they will sell product to and the type of poultry that will be produced. He told the BCEDC that he has been living in Warren for about a year and the people of the community have been extremely nice and helpful to him, his family and the company. He specifically thanked Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and BCEDC for being of assistance and supportive. He hopes to have production under way by mid-July. Mr. White indicated delivery of equipment has delayed the opening but progress is being made. He stated he has hired almost all the employees and found a good workforce within the 300 applications he received. The plant will start out with 115 jobs. They will run around 60,000 chickens per day through the facility.
According to Mr. White the company has spent over a million dollars getting the plant in place and is trying to spend as much money as possible with local vendors and suppliers. He mentioned how helpful Mitchell Lumber & Hardware had been. He stated the payroll would be substancial and most employees hired are from the local area. The company will provide health insurance. they will work one shift with a night clean up crew.
According to Mr. White, 95% of the product made in Warren will be exported to China, Mexico, Latin America, Asia and other areas around the world. About 5% will stay in America. He again stted he is very happy to be in Warren and is ready to get the plant operating. All those present welcomed him and J. & E. Food Group.
In other business the BCEDC Board voted to hire Simmons & Son to conduct repair wpork to the BCEDC building at a cost of $2750.00. They also approved liability insurance for industrial properties on the northeast side of Warren. The board talked about a new logo design and approved buying an ad from the Warren Lions Club for the Musical Jambaree during the Tomato Festival and to purchase some tickets to the All Tomato Luncheon to be made available for staff members traveling with state elected officials.
Other reports were given and the board voted to contribute $100.00 to the expenses of the "Small Business Women's Conference to be held June 16th in Monticello. The board also approved a couple of training and educational conferences for Mr. Blaylock to attend.
