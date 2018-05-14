Recent Circuit Court Actions

Bradley County Circuit Court recently approved two cases for guilty pleas.
Carson Ray Pennington received 24 months probation plus jail time served and was ordered to pay fines and court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia
Cody Levon Donley was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with some time suspended and ordered to pay fines and cost for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
