Registration Open For Kids' University

MONTICELLO, AR — Registration for Kids' University, a summer enrichment program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, is now open through June 21, according to Rebecca Newton, program director.
Kids' University, which will be held July 9-12, is open to children entering the first through sixth grades next fall. Registration may be completed online at http://www.uamont.edu/pages/resources/kids-university/. Registration must be completed by 5 p.m. June 21. Tuition is $100 and includes a t-shirt and all supplies. Space in the program will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to Newton, Kids' University is designed to "cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity while providing a non-graded environment for personal growth and development."
For more information, contact Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu.
