May is Mental Health Month! Bradley County Hometown Health is sponsoring safeTALK Training.
Help someone when they need it most!
Suicide is preventable. Anyone can make a difference!
Attend the half-day safeTALK program and learn to:
Identify people who may have thoughts of suicide,
Ask them directly about the possibility of suicide, then
Connect them to live-saving resources.
safeTALK is open to anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience. Both professionals and members of the general public can benefit from safeTalk.
Why take safeTALK?
LIFE-SAVING: Anyone can experience thoughts of suicide. By connecting friends, family members, colleagues, and students with helping resources, safeTALK participants save lives in their communities
SIMPLE YET EFFECTIVE: safeTALK uses the easy-to-follow TALK steps---Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe—and includes time to practice them so the knowledge is retained.
ENGAGING: safeTALK is a dynamic training that incorporates presentations and audiovisuals. It invites participants to become more alert to the possibility of suicide and how to prevent it.
TRUSTED: More than 50,000 people attend safeTALK each year. SafeTALK is used in over 20 countries worldwide, and many communities, organizations, and agencies have make it a core training program.
PROVEN: Studies show that safeTALK participants feel more confident asking people about suicide connecting them with life-saving resources, and keeping them safe until those resources can take over.
Workshop Date: May 18, 2018
Location: BCMC Brunson Complex Conference Room @ 204 North Bragg Street, Warren, AR
Please Register in advance! To register or inquire:
Contact Alicia Outlaw RN LHUA Bradley County Health Unit
Office: 870-226-8440
Cell: 870-820-5352
Help someone when they need it most!
Suicide is preventable. Anyone can make a difference!
Attend the half-day safeTALK program and learn to:
Identify people who may have thoughts of suicide,
Ask them directly about the possibility of suicide, then
Connect them to live-saving resources.
safeTALK is open to anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience. Both professionals and members of the general public can benefit from safeTalk.
Why take safeTALK?
LIFE-SAVING: Anyone can experience thoughts of suicide. By connecting friends, family members, colleagues, and students with helping resources, safeTALK participants save lives in their communities
SIMPLE YET EFFECTIVE: safeTALK uses the easy-to-follow TALK steps---Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe—and includes time to practice them so the knowledge is retained.
ENGAGING: safeTALK is a dynamic training that incorporates presentations and audiovisuals. It invites participants to become more alert to the possibility of suicide and how to prevent it.
TRUSTED: More than 50,000 people attend safeTALK each year. SafeTALK is used in over 20 countries worldwide, and many communities, organizations, and agencies have make it a core training program.
PROVEN: Studies show that safeTALK participants feel more confident asking people about suicide connecting them with life-saving resources, and keeping them safe until those resources can take over.
Workshop Date: May 18, 2018
Location: BCMC Brunson Complex Conference Room @ 204 North Bragg Street, Warren, AR
Please Register in advance! To register or inquire:
Contact Alicia Outlaw RN LHUA Bradley County Health Unit
Office: 870-226-8440
Cell: 870-820-5352
No comments:
Post a Comment