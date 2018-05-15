School Board Deals with Personnel Matters

The WarrenBoard met Monday night for the regular monthly meeting. After the adoption of the April 10 and April 23 meeting minutes and out-of-state trip requests, the board approved the financial report.
They heard minute messages from building administrators and Assistant Superintendent Carla Wardlaw.
After returning from executive session, the following personnel matters were apprved:
Involuntary transfers of Brent Mann and Kristin Weeks
Transfer of Joyce Smith
Resignations f Certified staff: Jamie Wood and Taylor Wood
Resignations of Classified staff: Cindy Jarvis and Timothy Davis
Certified Hires: Karissa E. Campbell, Laura (Ashey) Bryant, Samantha McAlpin, and Nicole Muniz
Classified Hires: Magdalena Ramos
Other Recommendations: Rhonda Williams 11 month to 12 monty contract, Francine Shelton-add 30 minutes to her contract from 7.25 to 7.75, and Bart Goodwin as volunteer Head Girls Softball Coach
In other business the board approved updates in the Classified Personnel Policy, awarded Adrian Pacheco (the lowest bid) the job for summer painting, and approved the updated ASBA Model Policies as needed. They also approved a Resolution adopting the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Warren School Disttrict.
During the Superintendent's report, graduation activities were noted. The End of Year Celebration for the faculty and staff will be held at Immanuel Baptist May 24 and a Retirement Reception on Tuesday, May 29 at 3:30 for retiring employees. Mr. Cornish also noted that AETN will be producing a program on "The Heart of a Teacher." Featured in this program will be Warren teacher Ms. Jodi Tainer.
