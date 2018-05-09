Selby and Wagnon Lead 2018 Senior Class

|Valedictorian Sarah Mackenzie Selby and Salutatorian Mary Lynn Wagnon
Baccalaureate service will be held May 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm. Pastor Russell Rhoden, First Baptist Church of Warren, will be opening the service with prayer. Pastor Paul Reams, First Baptist Church of Hampton, will be delivering the message. Reverend Clarence Luckey, Bethel AME Church of Warren, will close in prayer for our class of 2018. All friends, family, and community members are welcome.
Warren High School announces its commencement exercises for May 17, 2018, at 7:00 pm at Jim Hurley Jr. Studium. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be in the Warren Cultural Center.
Mackenzie Selby is the valedictorian of the graduating class. Mackenzie plans to attend the University of Arkansas to major in Political Science with emphasis on legal studies. Mackenzie is the daughter of Carrie and Baker Johnson and Paul and Rachel Selby.
Salutatorian for the class of 2018 is Mary Lynn Wagnon. Mary Lynn plans to attend University of Arkansas at Monticello where she plans to major in accounting. She is the daughter of Jamie and Angela Wagnon.
The honor graduates for the class of 2018:
Maria Guadalupe Castillo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Macario Castillo
Kamryn McKayla Files, daughter of TJ and Brandy Files
Alaina Brooke Glover, daughter of Terry and Tracy Glover
Emmalee May Goad, daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Goad and Candi and James White
Luke McKinney Gorman, son of Shannon and Jan Gorman
KaNiyia Destinique Rashawn Grant, daughter of Lakeisha Davis and George Grant
Da’Shavona Sharnay Hampton, daughter of Avon and Laron Daniels and Terrance and Katrina Roberson
Kasey Taylor Kellum, daughter of Richard Jason Kellum and April Anderson
Chloe Elise Lanier, daughter of Chris and Sundae Lanier
Mary Johanna Lasiter, daughter of Jim and Emily Lasiter
Tatyana Nakia Newton, daughter of Candice Newton and Terry Jenkins
Matthew Davis Pennington, son of Dr. and Mrs. Kerry Pennington
Lauren Abigail Reams, daughter of Paul and Kathryn Reams
Averell Wallace Rhoden, son of Russell and Becky Rhoden
Corinne Leann Ridgell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Ridgell
Estephany Paola Roman Aguilar, daughter of Maria Aguilar and Eduardo Roman
Braley Ann Nicole Sanson, daughter of Venessa Ricks and Lee Sanson
Josie Elise Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Savage and Mr. Justin Smith
Nicole Pauline Tinoco, daughter of Jesus Tinoco and the late Bobbi Tinoco
A’Kasha Marjonay Wright, daughter of Elaine Wright and the late Mark A. Wright
