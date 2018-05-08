Smith named most outstanding senior male at ATU

“I don’t think Matthew Smith four years ago really knew who he was,” said Smith. “I think that’s the beauty of college. It helps you find out who you are. You have four years to really dig deep, figure out what you like, what you don’t like and where you want to go in life. I am more confident in myself. Four years ago, I don’t know if I would have had the confidence to be the student body president. I’ve really grown to know who I am, and that has helped me pursue my goals.”
He became a senator in ATU Student Government Association, served an internship for a U.S. congressman, performed countless hours of community service as a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was elected student body president for his senior year at Tech.
On Saturday, May 12, he will be honored as the recipient of the Alfred J. Crabaugh Award as Tech’s most outstanding senior male student during spring commencement ceremonies at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.
“I am speechless to be among the ranks of some of the best people who have ever walked through Arkansas Tech University,” said Smith. “It’s an honor to be named as one of those outstanding men. I get butterflies inside thinking about what people have seen in me to nominate me for this award…things I might not have even noticed.”
A graduate of Hermitage High School, Smith chose ATU because of its geographic location in the northern half of the state and its agriculture program.
His passion for the study of agriculture began in an eighth grade class. Smith joined a livestock judging team, and he became a state champion and national runner-up in that field. He also served as state reporter for the Arkansas Future Farmers of America.
