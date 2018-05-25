Friday, May 25, 2018

Special School Board Meeting

The Warren School Board meet in regular session Tuesday, May 22nd.  The board accepted the resignations of Angie Trussell and Tiffany Osborne.

In other business the members voted to award a contract to repair the track at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium.  The cost will be around $150,000.00.  Work should proceed in the near future.
