Tanya Gardner announces her candidacy for County Clerk

She is a life-long resident of Bradley County.
She is currently the office manager/secretary/book keeper for the Bradley County Sheriff's Dept and has 20+ years of Administrative Experience.
She is married to James Robert Gardner.
Their children are Angela (Steven) Vallery, Anthony Gardner, Hayden (Ashley) Smith & Weston Smith. They have one grandson, Tucker Smith, who is their pride and joy.
Her parents are Kerry & Ava Nell Castleberry of the Farmville Community.
Tanya said, “I look forward to meeting with people and listening to their concerns. I promise you that if elected, my office will greet you with a smile and respect. I will also work closely with the Quorum Court and County Judge to do what’s best for the County Clerk’s office.” " I am asking for the citizen's support and give me the opportunity to serve as their next County Clerk".
