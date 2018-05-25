Friday, May 25, 2018

Tanya Gardner announces her candidacy for County Clerk

She is a life-long resident of Bradley County.

She is currently the office manager/secretary/book keeper for the Bradley County Sheriff's Dept and has 20+ years of Administrative Experience.

She is married to James Robert Gardner.

Their children are Angela (Steven) Vallery, Anthony Gardner,  Hayden (Ashley) Smith & Weston Smith.  They have one grandson, Tucker Smith, who is their pride and joy.

Her parents are Kerry & Ava Nell Castleberry of the Farmville Community.

Tanya said, “I look forward to meeting with people and listening to their concerns.   I promise you that if elected, my office will greet you with a smile and respect.    I will also work closely with the Quorum Court and County Judge to do what’s best for the County Clerk’s office.”  " I am asking for the citizen's support and give me the opportunity to serve as their next County Clerk".
