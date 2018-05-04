UAM Forrestry News

The University of Arkansas at Monticello chapter of Xi SIgma Pi, the national forestry and natural resources honor society, recently inducted 15 new members. Pictured from left are Cody Martin of Lonoke, Cailyn Bolick of Jefferson, Tex., Cole Sanders of Beebe, Kameron Skiller of Hartsville, S.C., Daniel Oden of Carlisle, John McDowell of Crosby, Miss., Elizabeth Harshaw of Spring, Tex., Clayton Whitaker of Monticello, Austin Brakebill of Peoria, Ariz., Amanda Medaries of Monroe, La., Koven Minor of Crossett and Reed Sorrells of Sparkman. (Not pictured: Samantha Clowers of Hamburg, Tyler Raines of Warren and Caleb Wilson of Elwood, Neb.)
