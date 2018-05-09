UAM To Begin Summer Hours Monday, May 14

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will begin summer hours with a four-day work week beginning Monday, May 14.
Offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All offices will be closed on Fridays. Summer classes will follow the Monday through Thursday schedule. The summer hours were adopted as a cost-saving measure to reduce utility usage.
For information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
Offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All offices will be closed on Fridays. Summer classes will follow the Monday through Thursday schedule. The summer hours were adopted as a cost-saving measure to reduce utility usage.
For information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
No comments:
Post a Comment