Wednesday, May 9, 2018

UAM To Begin Summer Hours Monday, May 14

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will begin summer hours with a four-day work week beginning Monday, May 14.

Offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All offices will be closed on Fridays. Summer classes will follow the Monday through Thursday schedule. The summer hours were adopted as a cost-saving measure to reduce utility usage.

For information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
