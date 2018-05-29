Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Warren Schools Celebrate End-of-Year

At the Warren School District's End of Year Celebration held Thursday, May 26 at Immanuel Baptist Church retirees, Warren Bank Teacher Excellence Grant Winner, Volunteer of the Year Award, Classified Employee of the Year, and The Gray-Weiss Union Bank Master Teacher of the Year were recognized.  They are as follows:
Left to Right:  Beverly Reep, Carolyn Larance, and Mary Ann Mobley

Retirees:
Brunson:

Mary Ann Mobley - 40.5 Years of Service to Education in WSD

Marilyn Smith - 19.5 Years of Service to Education in WSD, 27.5 years total in education


Middle School:

Susan Johnson - 14 Years in WSD, 19 years total in education

Carolyn Larance - 13 Years in WSD, 42 years total in education


High School:

Beverly Reep - 27 Years in WSD, 39 years total in education

Left to Right:  Denise Lambert, Regina Junior, and Rose Rainey who was honored for 30 years of service.

Volunteer Award:
Denise Lambert
Lindsey Vickers

Teacher Excellence Grant:
Lindsey Vickers


Classified Employee of the Year:
Regina Junior
Anne O'Neill


Gray-Weiss Union Bank Master Teacher of the Year:
Anne O'Neill
