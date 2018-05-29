Warren Schools Celebrate End-of-Year

At the Warren School District's End of Year Celebration held Thursday, May 26 at Immanuel Baptist Church retirees, Warren Bank Teacher Excellence Grant Winner, Volunteer of the Year Award, Classified Employee of the Year, and The Gray-Weiss Union Bank Master Teacher of the Year were recognized. They are as follows:
Retirees:
Brunson:
Mary Ann Mobley - 40.5 Years of Service to Education in WSD
Marilyn Smith - 19.5 Years of Service to Education in WSD, 27.5 years total in education
Middle School:
Susan Johnson - 14 Years in WSD, 19 years total in education
Carolyn Larance - 13 Years in WSD, 42 years total in education
High School:
Beverly Reep - 27 Years in WSD, 39 years total in education
Volunteer Award:
Denise Lambert
Teacher Excellence Grant:
Lindsey Vickers
Classified Employee of the Year:
Regina Junior
Gray-Weiss Union Bank Master Teacher of the Year:
Anne O'Neill
|Left to Right: Beverly Reep, Carolyn Larance, and Mary Ann Mobley
|Left to Right: Denise Lambert, Regina Junior, and Rose Rainey who was honored for 30 years of service.
|Lindsey Vickers
|Anne O'Neill
