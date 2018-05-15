Warren's Randall Raney Named JRMC Nurse of the Year

Congratulations to Randall Raney, Jefferson Regional Medical Center Registered Nurse, on winning JRMC Nurse of the Year. Raney was awarded the honor during the annual awards breakfast on May 10.
“I had a lot of emotions – I was shocked, happy, overwhelmed,” Randall said. “I don’t expect this – I’m a giver, and it’s kind of hard to accept recognition for something that I feel like I should be giving to begin with. This is an honor. I’ve always chosen to stay here at JRMC. I can’t see myself working anywhere but here.”
JRMC is located in Pine Bluff and serves 11 counties in Southeast Arkansas.
