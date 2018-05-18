Friday, May 18, 2018

Watch 2018 WHS Graduation On-Demand

We recorded the WHS 2018 graduation ceremony in three separate parts.  They are posted in order from first to last.  This program was streamed live and on-demand for free by salineriverchronicle.com .

at 9:03 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)