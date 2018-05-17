News
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Watch Warren High School Graduation LIVE
Salineriverchronicle.com will be carrying the Warren High School graduation ceremony tonight live starting at approx. 7:00 p.m. CST. The program is being streamed live through the salineriverchronicle.com facebook page for free.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH GRADUATION LIVE.
at
9:47 AM
