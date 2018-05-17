Thursday, May 17, 2018

Watch Warren High School Graduation LIVE

Salineriverchronicle.com will be carrying the Warren High School graduation ceremony tonight live starting at approx. 7:00 p.m. CST.  The program is being streamed live through the salineriverchronicle.com facebook page for free.

at 9:47 AM

