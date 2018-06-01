Friday, June 15, 2018

#1 Grandpa

By: Glenn Lansdale

I’m sure a lot of folks think they have the World’s Greatest Grandpa, but I have proof:  On Saturday, June 9, 2018, my Grandfather, Charles Doss of Warren (age 83), competed in the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 5K Walk- making him one of, if not the oldest to ever participate.

 Due to some nerve damage in my leg, I was unable to run in the 5K this year, but as a sign of support and encouragement, my Pap-Pa Charlie agreed to walk the 5K with me.   This gave me the motivation I needed to enter and finish the race.

 Pap-Pa Charlie has seen every Pink Tomato Festival come and go, but I’m hoping this one will go down as one of his most memorable.

 June 9 was also my Grandparents’ 62nd Wedding Anniversary. My Grandma, Dorothy “Dot” Doss, went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2017.

 She was our Angel-on this side of Heaven.

 Pap-pa Charlie: Mam-Ma Dot would be so proud of you, and I am too! Just like any other accomplishment in my life, I couldn’t have done it without you.

 With Love,
Glenn
