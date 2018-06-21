88 Teams Compete In Moro Bay State Park Perch Jerk Classic

|Taylon Calloway with a 10oz bream
Moro Bay State Park is exceptionally grateful for all those who donated and all those who participated in the event. Your support helps us accomplish our mission which is (in part) protecting the natural resources at Moro Bay and providing people with opportunities to experience the outdoors. We are also thankful for the Amendment 75, 1/8th cent conservation tax which helps us make events like the Perch Jerk possible.
The Winners of the tournament and Prize Money are listed below. For the Crappie Division the anglers are allowed to weigh in 10 crappie and for the bream division anglers are allowed to weigh in 20 bream. We also award a trophy and prize money to the person who catches the biggest bream and the person who catches the biggest crappie. Jonathan Wilkerson caught the largest bream which weighed 13 oz which was also a record; the largest Big Bream I have weighed in my time here at Moro Bay. There was a tie for overall weight in Bream and a tie for the largest Crappie which was decided by coin toss.
Bream Division
1st Place Total Weight Bream – Seth Burns and Scotty Hudson (8 lb. 4oz.) $100
2nd Place Total Weight Bream – Jerry Langley and Michael Bradford (8. 4 0z) $70
3rd Place Total Weight Bream – Ken and Tamra Turbeville (8 lb. 3oz) $50
Largest Bream – Jonathon Wilkerson (13 oz.) $20
Crappie Division
1st Place Total Weight Crappie – James Calloway and Chad Pate (6 lb. 12 oz.) $100
2nd Place Total Weight Crappie – Bob Williams and Shaun Rawls (6lb. 6 oz.) $70
3rd Place Total Weight Crappie – Lisa Strickland and Helen Meeks (5 lb. 15 oz.) $50
Largest Crappie – Nicky Thomas (1 lb. 9 oz.) $20 and David Bailey
|Alexander Wardlaw with 1lb. crappie
|David and Karen Bailey with a 1lb 9oz crappie
|Jonathon and his son Gunner Wilkerson with a 13oz Redear
|Wilson Perdue, winner of the $300 grill
