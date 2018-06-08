News
Friday, June 8, 2018
Baggin' the Prize
Photo by Emmalee Goad
The winners of the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival Baggo Contest was Team Calhoun Mafia of Magnolia. Members are Ronnie Collier and Jeff Pinner.
at
7:17 AM
