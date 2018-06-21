Children's Concert Artist Brian and Terri Kinder

Brian and Terri Kinder's concerts for kids are lively and interactive. Combining his guitar and banjo playing talents and his whimsical song writing skills, they amuse and entertain children of all ages. he has the ability through his songs to bring both young and old together as they laugh and sing, dance and clap along with the music. Brian's wife, Ms. Terri performs with him also.
Treat your children as well as yourself to a wonderful 45-minute performance of original, good time music for kids, written and performed by Brian and Terri Kinder.
For more information about Brian and Terri and their concerts visit their web site at www.kindersongs.com
