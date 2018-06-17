City Clerk Announces Her Candidacy for a Full Term

Warren City Clerk Helen Boswell announces her candidacy for the next term as Warren City Clerk. Mrs. Boswell was appointed to the office upon the retirement of the previous Clerk. Mrs. Boswell served as Administrative Assistant to the Mayor prior to her appointment as City Clerk.
Helen Boswell was born and raised in Warren and received her early education in the Warren School system. She gained her higher education in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where she studied secretarial office practices.
Helen was married to Henry Boswell for 46 years, who passed away in February, 2018: they have two children and six grandchildren. She worked for Potlatch Corporation from October, 1974 to June, 2004, working in sales, invoicing, accounts payables/receivables, logging, payroll and information systems. She started work for the City of Warren in January, 2005 as Ad. Assistant to the Mayor. She was appointed City Clerk by the Warren city Council in June, 2017.
Mrs. Boswell is active in the Church of Christ. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading and fellowship with her brothers and sisters in Christ. She states, "I have enjoyed my duties as City Clerk for the citizens of Warren and if given the opportunity to serve again, will continue to do my very best."
