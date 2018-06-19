City of Warren Secures Another Grant for Depot

Mayor Bryan Martin has announced that the City of Warren has been notified by the Arkansas Department of Heritage that another grant in the amount of $50,000.00 has been awarded the city to help continue the renovation of the W & O V Railroad Station at the corner of Cedar and Elm Streets, adjacent to the City Park. This is the third grant issued to the city to preserve and renovate the historic railroad depot.
According to Mayor Martin, the grant along with matching funds from the city, will be used to complete restroom facilities and to make the old warehouse section of the depot into a ready to use public event center. This project has been ongoing for several years and began when the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce took ownership of the property after it was donated by Midland Railroad. The city wishes to make the building a usable part of the city park and it could be utilized for private office space or for retail purposes. The building is on the historic register.
Mayor Martin thanked the city council for their support in working to make the depot a successful economic development project.
