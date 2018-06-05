Community Action Executive Committee Meets

The Executive Committee of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency met June 1st in the conference room of the agency headquarters in Warren. They met to conduct some business that had to be handled prior to the next board meeting.
The following actions were taken:
1. Approved the CSBG second quarter report.
2. Received the board committee assignments as appointed by the Chairperson.
3. Approve authorization to apply for Head Start COLA Grant that is due June 18th.
4. Approved authorization to appy for CSBG FY 2018 Grant that is due July 2nd.
5. Approved authorization to apply for CSBG FY 2019 Discretionary Grant that is due June 8th.
This grant will have to be approved by the full board at the next meeting.
6. Approved the addition of three budgeted positions to the organizational chart.
These include LIHEAP Program Director, Executive Secretary and SEACAC Outreach.
Near the end of the meeting Mr. Darryl Johnson from Ashley County, addressed the committee about his continuing complaint that certain board members are illegally serving on the board. He has for several years been critical of the way the organization has handled business, including the use of executive sessions, past use of credit cards and the preparation and approval of minutes from previous meetings. He continued his allegations and demanded a response.
The following actions were taken:
1. Approved the CSBG second quarter report.
2. Received the board committee assignments as appointed by the Chairperson.
3. Approve authorization to apply for Head Start COLA Grant that is due June 18th.
4. Approved authorization to appy for CSBG FY 2018 Grant that is due July 2nd.
5. Approved authorization to apply for CSBG FY 2019 Discretionary Grant that is due June 8th.
This grant will have to be approved by the full board at the next meeting.
6. Approved the addition of three budgeted positions to the organizational chart.
These include LIHEAP Program Director, Executive Secretary and SEACAC Outreach.
Near the end of the meeting Mr. Darryl Johnson from Ashley County, addressed the committee about his continuing complaint that certain board members are illegally serving on the board. He has for several years been critical of the way the organization has handled business, including the use of executive sessions, past use of credit cards and the preparation and approval of minutes from previous meetings. He continued his allegations and demanded a response.
No comments:
Post a Comment