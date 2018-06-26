News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Congratulations to Bro. Marty Reep
Congratulations to
Bro. Marty Reep
for completing the Course of Study from the Perkins School of Theology!
from the congregation of the
Hermitage United Methodist Church
at
6:46 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment